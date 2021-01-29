New offices open to public today

The Gore District Council offices. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southlanders will get to have a nosey around the Gore District Council’s new offices today.

Ahead of its official opening in March, council will open the new offices from 4pm to 6pm following redevelopment of the original office building.

Built in the 1960s by the Gore Borough Council, the two-storey building had very little done to it over the years, apart from the new council chamber and foyer being added in 1994.

Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks was excited to share the new office spaces with the district’s residents.

"This has been a significant project for our community and I’m sure there’s quite a few people curious about what our project team has delivered."

Construction had taken 12 months, about six weeks longer than expected, because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Chief executive Stephen Parry said Covid-19 had been one of the biggest challenges, causing supply chain issues for specialist materials.

“The weather caused a few hold-ups as well, as can happen with any building project.”

The new building is 210sqm larger than the original offices and will accommodate 45 staff over two floors.

There are seven meeting rooms, five for staff/public use, and two interview rooms in the foyer. The foyer also features two kiosks where customers will be able to access the council’s online services.