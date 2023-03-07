New owner on cards for popular walks

The bush of Fiordland National Park. PHOTO: NZ HERALD

A confidential business is selling its concessions for the Great Walks in Fiordland National Park, as well as other walks in the Southland Conservancy.

The sale allowed an existing operator, or another new business or tourism organisation, to make tracks on some of the most popular walks in New Zealand.

The Otago Daily Times understood the sale, brokered by Link Business’ Dave Morgan, was nearing completion, after only about a month on the public market.

Mr Morgan did not wish to comment on the sale.

Department of Conservation statutory processes manager Anna Ginnaw said concession transfers were fairly straightforward, as any potential impacts of the activity were considered in the original application.

"Anyone conducting business on public conservation land and waters (PCL) needs to have a permit to do so.

"Businesses seeking to undertake a new activity on PCL must go through an application process that defines the activity and ensures it complies with all relevant legislation — this is where potential impacts and suitability of the activity is assessed," she said.

She also added any new owner of existing concessions needed to follow the original terms and conditions, including the same activity, number of customers and in the same area.

Concessions to operate were extremely rare and highly sought after, the business listing said, with about 27 active guiding permits in Fiordland National Park and the area attracting more than half a million day visitors each year pre-Covid.

