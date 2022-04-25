New sports award to recognise impact on wellbeing

A new award focused on community impact has been added to the 2022 Southland Sports Awards.

The community impact award will honour a physical activity initiative which has had a positive impact on the wellbeing of the Southland community.

Active Southland presents the annual sports awards on behalf of the Southland Amateur Sports Trust and chief executive Brendon McDermott said the new category was a good fit for the regional sports trust’s purpose of enabling Southlanders to lead more active lives.

"The awards have an important role in inspiring Southlanders by showcasing the outstanding levels of achievement which Southland athletes reach. This new award will highlight more of the great work which is happening across the play, active recreation and sport sector," Mr McDermott said.

The traditional categories have all been retained, including the senior sportsperson, junior sportsperson, coach of the year, team of the year, administrator of the year, official of the year, masters achievement, services to sport and the people’s choice award.

The community impact award will highlight individuals, groups and organisations who have created a physical activity initiative which has had a positive impact on the community, Mr McDermott said.

"There has been a lot of innovative thinking happening across the sector, especially over the past couple of years. Funding from sources such as the Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund has put a premium on inclusion, equity, collaboration and understanding the needs of the community. We are looking forward to celebrating some of the great work which has been happening across the board."

While the pandemic has continued to have an impact on national and international sporting events, Mr McDermott said Southland athletes had achieved at a high level over the past 12 months.

"Despite all the challenges, Southlanders continue to go out and make us proud on the sporting stage. It’s great that we get an opportunity to come together and recognise that achievement as a community."

Nominations for the awards opened this week. The finalists will be announced on June 10 and the awards will be handed out at an evening on July 8.

Individuals or organisations can nominate across the awards. Nomination forms and information is available at www.activesouthland.co.nz