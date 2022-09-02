NZHRA celebrates 60 years

NZHRA member Laurie Windle will be joining the cruise from Bluff to Dunedin in his ’63 Fairlane 500 Compact. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

The New Zealand Hot Rod Association (NZHRA) kicked off its 60th anniversary diamond cruise yesterday, car owners from far and wide meeting in Bluff to begin the long drive to Cape Reinga.

NZHRA president Tony Robinson said the 60th anniversary was a significant milestone for the club, and the meet in Bluff was seeing a decent turn-out after the 50th anniversary was a closed event by invite only.

"I wanted to try and invite all the members that we could by going through the country and going to all the clubs. Then they can join in and do a little bit or they can do the whole thing," he said.

The NZHRA was formed in 1961 but celebrations for the club were held off last year due to Covid-19.

Mr Robinson said he anticipated about 30 cars would be completing the cruise from top to bottom, about 150-200 joining the group at points.

He said he would be completing the trip with his wife Teena in their Dodge and towing a caravan.

"Our main objective is to show people that we’re good guys, we’re dedicated to safety on the roads ... We give to lots of charities during the year as well."

Street Machines Southland club member Murray Beck said while touring Southland yesterday, the NZHRA made a donation to the Southland Charity Hospital.

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt was on hand at the Bluff meeting and said the collection of cars was magnificent.

Ben Tomsett