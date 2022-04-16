Old hospital site land to be evaluated

A new subdivision at the former site of the Seddon Memorial Hospital in Gore could go ahead if an investigation finds the land suitable.

The Gore District Council bought the 3.89ha site in 2017 and later identified it as a potential area for subdivision to help alleviate the town’s housing shortage.

However, it needed to be investigated for contamination before any development could take place, council facilities administration officer Neil Mair said at a council meeting on Tuesday.

Environment Southland had registered the property as a hazardous activities and industries list site, largely due to the way the hospital had been demolished from 2000 to 2007.

"During and post the demolition period, little regard was given to what hazardous materials were on site," Mr Mair said.

Demolition materials had been buried in tunnels on the site and this was likely to have included asbestos.

"An area greater than just the tunnels is probably contaminated because of the movement of the debris over the site and also due to the machinery on site driving over the material and contaminated soil and spreading it further."

A preliminary site investigation by e3Scientific in November had revealed multiple risks associated with the site, Mr Mair said.

"It is likely that contaminants are present at the site in concentrations which may exceed human health protection guideline values. A detailed site investigation is required to refine the potential risks at the site and better assess the potential for future development of the site."

Councillors unanimously agreed to allow e3Scientific to conduct a detailed site investigation at an estimated cost of $51,186.

The money would be sourced from the Gore parks reserve for asset replacement and maintenance, Mr Mair said.

E3Scientific senior environmental scientist Fiona Rowley said the report would determine possible future uses for the site.

In addition to residential development, the council had also expressed interest in using the site for a camping ground, an extension to the equestrian centre, an open public space or a commercial or industrial development.

"The project could be completed within two months," she said.

