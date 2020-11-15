One critical after Southland crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was critically injured in a crash near Invercargill this morning.
Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on Gorge Rd around 6.15am.
It was initially reported that a person - the driver and sole occupant - sustained serious injuries, but in an update police said the person was in a critical condition.
They have been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.
The westbound lane of the road was blocked for a time and diversions were in place, but the road has now reopened.