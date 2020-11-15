One critical after Southland crash

One person was critically injured in a crash near Invercargill this morning.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on Gorge Rd around 6.15am.

It was initially reported that a person - the driver and sole occupant - sustained serious injuries, but in an update police said the person was in a critical condition.

They have been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

The westbound lane of the road was blocked for a time and diversions were in place, but the road has now reopened.