Sunday, 15 November 2020

Updated 10.10 am

One critical after Southland crash

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    One person was critically injured in a crash near Invercargill this morning.

    Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on Gorge Rd around 6.15am.

    It was initially reported that a person  - the driver and sole occupant - sustained serious injuries, but in an update police said the person was in a critical condition.

    They have been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

    The westbound lane of the road was blocked for a time and diversions were in place, but the road has now reopened. 

     

