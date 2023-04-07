One critical, one serious after ute rolls in Southland

One person has been critically injured and another is in a serious condition after a ute rolled in Southland.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash in Mokoreta Tahakopa Rd about 6.35am today.

A St John spokeswoman said one person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

Another person was transferred by ambulance to Southland Hospital in a serious condition.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency NZ said crews worked to get both people out of the ute which had rolled.

Crews from Gore, Wyndham and Edendale stations attended.

Police said the road has been closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way.