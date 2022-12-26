One critically hurt in Southland crash

A person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after a serious crash in Southland.

Police are at the scene of the crash on State Highway 1 - the Edendale Woodlands Highway.

Two people were transported to hospital via helicopter, one in critical condition, police said in a statement.

The single vehicle crash was reported around 7.45pm.

Traffic was being diverted via St Ronan’s Road, which is not suitable for heavy traffic.

Police advised to avoid the area if possible, and to expect delays.