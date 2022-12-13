One critically injured in Mataura crash

One person has been critically injured in a crash between a truck and a motorcycle on Mataura's Main St.

A police spokesman said the incident occurred at about 5.15pm at the intersection of Albion and Main Sts.

St John said three of their vehicles attended and one patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination and Main St remained closed at 9.30pm.