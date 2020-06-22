One dead after crash in Invercargill last week

One person has died following a serious crash in Invercargill last week.

The three-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Morton Street and Centre Street at about 3.50pm on Wednesday June 17.

Police said today the driver of one of the vehicles died yesterday in hospital.

The police investigation into the circumstances of the collision was continuing.

Police earlier said an 86-year-old woman was taken to Southland Hospital and was in a critical condition.

Two cars were involved in the crash - a red Toyota Echo and a dark green Nissan Maxima

Police last week said they wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or the movement of those vehicles before and after the incident.