One dies after crash between tanker, car on SH6 near town

Emergency services at the scene on Monday morning. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

Another fatal accident has occurred on State Highway 6 near Winton.

One person died following a crash on the Dipton-Winton Highway in Southland on Sunday night.

The Centre Bush area crash, involving a tanker and a car, was reported to police at 11.42pm on Sunday.

One person died at the scene, police said in a statement yesterday morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said three ambulances, two helicopters and a rapid response vehicle attended.

Two patients were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, one of whom was critically injured, the other seriously injured.

Another person was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries, the spokesman said.

The police serious crash unit is investigating.

The road reopened near the intersection of Hundred Line Road East shortly before 7pm.

It was the second fatal crash on State Highway 6 near Winton in the past three months.

A 42-year-old man died after an accident at the intersection of State Highway 6 and Gap Rd East on November 7.

By: Staff reporter