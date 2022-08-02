Tuesday, 2 August 2022

One dies in hospital after Invercargill crash

    A person has died in hospital following a crash in Invercargill yesterday evening.

    Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Nith and Bowmont Sts around 5:50pm.

    One person was taken to hospital where they died early today.

    An investigation is now under way.

    A second person who left the scene before police arrived had been located and was assisting the investigation team, police said.

    Police want to hear from anyone who who saw witnessed the crash, or who saw a blue 1988 Mitsubishi Mirage in the Newfield area around 4:30pm, or in the vicinity of Nith and Bowmont Sts before the crash.

     - Police 105, file number 220802/5735.

     

