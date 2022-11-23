One flown to hospital after car, motorbike collide

One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving a car and motorcycle in a Southland country road.

A police spokesman said reports were received of the crash in Downs Rd South, between Old Dunedin Rd and Ota Creek Rd, about 11.20pm today.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John attended.

A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter, a first response unit and a manager were sent to the scene, and one seriously injured patient had been flown to hospital.

