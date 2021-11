Photo: Michael Curreen

One person has been taken to hospital after a truck and a tractor collided at Brydone, south of Mataura, this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the crash on State Highway 1 about 8am, and fire crews from Gore and Mataura attended.

The tractor was tipped on its side in the crash.

Ambulance crews from Gore attended and the patient was taken to Gore Hospital with moderate injuries.