One killed in crash in Riverton

A person has died after their vehicle crashed into a power pole in Riverton in Southland this evening.

Emergency services were notified of the single-car crash on Brook St just after 8pm.

Police said the car crashed into a power pole and the sole occupant died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and an investigation is under way.

It's the second road death in Southland today after a person was killed in a truck crash on State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff early today.