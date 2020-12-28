One killed, one critical in crash between motorcycle and tanker

truckvsmotorcyclewallacetown.jpg Emergency services at the scene of the serious crash near the Oreti River bridge. Photo: Luisa Girao

A man is dead and a woman has been critically injured in a crash between a milk tanker and a motorcycle in Southland.

Police confirmed a man had died in the crash on the Riverton- Wallacetown Highway at the Oreti River Bridge.

A woman was reported to be in critical condition, police said.

The crash occurred at 1.30pm, near Taramoa Rd and Price Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene and has transported the woman to Dunedin Hospital.

Emergency services at the scene said it appeared the motorcycle and a Fonterra milk tanker had collided.

crashwallacetownluisag.jpg A patient is transported onto the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter. Photo: Luisa Girao

A Fonterra spokeswoman confirmed a truck from the company was involved in the crash and said the driver was not injured.

"We are supporting our driver and we are assisting the police with their investigation in any way we can."

She would not be able to provide any further comment.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit attends the scene.

southlandcrashhelicopter.jpg A rescue helicopter lands near the scene of a serious road crash on the Riverton Wallacetown Highway today. Photo: Luisa Girao

Motorists should expect delays, take an alternative route or delay travel through the area.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said that two fire appliances had been sent to the scene, from Wallacetown and Invercargill.

Firefighters were helping at the scene, including with traffic control, and police were heading the operations, the spokesman said.

At least four police cars were present and it appeared the road would be blocked for some time.