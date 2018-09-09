One killed in Southland microlight crash

Civil Aviation Authority staff are expected today at the site of a fatal microlight crash in Southland.

It is understood a man was flying with a group of other microlights when he became separated from them.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCC) advised police about 12.45pm yesterday that there was an overdue microlight just north of Nightcaps.

Southern Lakes Helicopter and Te Anau Police Search and Rescue reached the plane about 4.15pm, which was in the Taringatura Forest, west of Benmore.

Unfortunately, the sole male occupant was deceased. His body has been recovered from the site.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash.

Anyone who may have seen or heard a plane in the Benmore area yesterday morning, please contact Alun Griffiths at Invercargill Police on (03) 211-0400.