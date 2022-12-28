One seriously hurt in Oreti Beach crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A crash on Oreti Beach near Invercargill yesterday left one person with serious injuries.
A police spokesman said officers responded to requests for assistance from ambulance crew at a crash on the beach near Ferry Rd about 2.25pm.
Police assisted ambulance by retrieving the patient with the help of a four-wheel-drive vehicle.
The incident did not appear to be a work-related incident, the spokesman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman an ambulance and an operations manager attended.
One person was taken to Southland Hospital in a serious condition, the spokesman said.