Thursday, 13 August 2020

Updated 7.50 am

One seriously injured after car hits cow

    One person has been seriously injured after they hit a cow with their car in Southland this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on State Highway 1, near Dacre, about 6.45am.

    There are reports one person has sustained serious injuries, she said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one person was trapped and was extricated from the vehicle about 7.30am.

    They were then taken to hospital by ambulance, she said.

    The road is closed, with diversions in place.

    Motorists should avoid the area if possible. 

