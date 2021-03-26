Online rates tool to reveal 10-year costs

Invercargill residents will soon be able to use an online tool to determine how much they could be expected to pay in rates over the next 10 years.

The announcement was included in Invercargill City Council’s (ICC) draft 2021-2031 Long-term Plan Consultation document, Our Roadmap to Renewal, which is set to be approved at its meeting on Monday.

In the document, the council proposed an increase in its income from rates of 5% for the first year, with increases at a lower level over later years.

The cap for an increase of income from rates was set at 7.5% for any one year.

In 2020-21, the council collected $56.8million in revenue from rates — this was projected to rise to $60.3million in 2022.

In a statement, Cr Alex Crackett said many property owners would have a change to the share of rates they contributed.

However, the 5% increase in rates revenue would not mean everyone would receive a 5% increase in their rates bills.

The amount would depend on the rates and services the property was charged for, and the type and value of the property.

How ICC calculated rates would also become simpler next year after a reduction in the number of targeted and differential rates was proposed.

The goal in doing so was to make the rating system easier to understand and more cost-effective to administer.

It would also mean some shared services, including streetlights and footpaths, would be paid for by all Invercargill properties for the first time.

Cr Crackett stressed the importance of residents reading the consultation document and considering the changes the council had proposed.

The 2021-2031 Long-term Plan consultation document is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 30.

Opportunities would be made available to present feedback, including through public drop-in sessions where the public could ask questions or share their comments directly with councillors.