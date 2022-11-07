Overnight highway closure after serious crash near Winton

Police at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Ben Tomsett

A stretch of Southland highway is expected to stay closed overnight after a serious crash near Winton this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers were responding to initial reports of a three-vehicle crash, possibly involving two trucks and a ute, at the intersection of Gap Rd East and State Highway 6 about 1.25pm.

"Initial reports suggest there have been injuries," she said,

A St John spokesman said two ambulances and a first response unit were sent.

Two patients were assessed and treated at the scene.

Waka Kotahi says SH6 is closed between Eglinton St and Thomson Crossing Road East and expected to remain so overnight.

