Monday, 26 October 2020

Pain overcome by desire to participate

    By Abbey Palmer
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Invercargill resident Ignacio Sande waits for his three team members at the Bluff transition...
    Invercargill resident Ignacio Sande waits for his three team members at the Bluff transition point on Saturday ahead of the second leg of the Maxis Projects 6+6 Adventure Race between Teretonga Raceway and Bluff. PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER
    After nine months of training, Ignacio Sande was most annoyed when he pulled a muscle in his back during training just a few days before the Maxis Projects 6+6 Adventure Race.

    However, he is not one to give up. The Invercargill man waited at the transition site at Flat Hill Wind Farm on Saturday, about 3km from Bluff, for his team of three to arrive before he took over on the second activity — a 30km cycle to Teretonga Raceway.

    "I was very annoyed when I hurt my back because I was really looking forward to this but it would have been impossible to run."

    Despite the setback, he was just happy to be taking part with hundreds of other keen athletes who "love Southland and love to be outdoors".

    The two-day adventure race consisted of mountain biking, orienteering, trekking and kayaking with a twist — all the locations were kept secret from participants until the day of the race.

    On the day, each person was given a map to study.

    "We competed in 2018 and loved it, so we really wanted to come back again this year," Mr Sande said.

    Run by the Southland Triathalon and Multisport Club, the range of activities was squeezed into two six-hour stages on Saturday and Sunday, and people from all over the country took part.

    The fastest teams were to complete each stage in 4-5 hours, while all teams had six hours to finish. To increase the challenge, the circuit also included two periods of racing in the dark.

    Hundreds of tents and vehicles were parked at Teretonga on Saturday where competitors and their supporters camped ahead of the 7am start on Sunday morning.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter