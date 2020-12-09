Pair charged over Dale Watene death named

Dale Watene.

The pair charged in relation to the death of Dale Watene can now be named following the dismissal of an appeal.

Sandy Maree Graham (30) was charged with the murder of Mr Watene and entered a not guilty plea in August.

George Ivor Hyde (23), who appealed his name suppression, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to Mr Watene’s murder. He also pleaded not guilty.

A trial date has been set for August 9 next year.

The body of Mr Watene (40) was found by police at Longwood Forestry Block in May, about a month after he went missing.