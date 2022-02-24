Pair charged over Southland school burglaries

A 35-year-old man has been charged over burglaries at Southland schools.

Police say they executed a search warrant on Tuesday morning at an Invercargill property in relation to burglaries at Rimu, Woodlands and Wyndham Primary Schools on January 2, where cash and electronic items were stolen.

A Southland man appeared in the Invercargill District Court on four burglary charges and has been remanded in custody to reappear on March 18.

A 16-year-old-male also faces a burglary charge and is due to reappear in Invercargill Youth Court on March 18.

Inquiries into the incidents are continuing.

