Thursday, 24 February 2022

7.43 am

Pair charged over Southland school burglaries

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A 35-year-old man has been charged over burglaries at Southland schools.

    Police say they executed a search warrant on Tuesday morning at an Invercargill property in relation to  burglaries at Rimu, Woodlands and Wyndham Primary Schools  on January 2, where cash and electronic items were stolen.

    A Southland man appeared in the Invercargill District Court on four burglary charges and has been remanded in custody to reappear on March 18.

    A 16-year-old-male also faces a burglary charge and is due to reappear in Invercargill Youth Court on March 18.

    Inquiries into the incidents are continuing.
     

     

     

