Pair hurt in 'adventure race' airlifted from hut

Two people were airlifted from a Fiordland National Park hut yesterday after being injured on Dusky Track.

One suffered moderate injuries and the other minor injuries during an "adventure race'' at the weekend, organised by the Fiordland Endurance & Adventure Racing Society, a St John spokesman said.

The pair were taken by helicopter to Te Anau, he said.

Seven participants in the race, including the two rescued, had been stuck at Kintail Hut on Dusky Track because of bad weather, a Rescue Co-ordination Centre spokesman said.

Society president Andy Magness said the rest of the party made it safely off the track yesterday afternoon.

One of the people injured had torn a ligament in their leg, and the other had a hip injury, he said.

"Anybody that knows Dusky knows that if you can't walk, you're probably stuck.

"They just weren't able to make it down the pass and we thought it was better for a chopper to go in and get them.''