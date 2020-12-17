Thursday, 17 December 2020

3.55 pm

Pair selected to guide council after governance review

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    PHOTO: ODT FILES
    PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Two external appointees have been selected to guide Invercargill City Council in its response to a recent governance review.

    The appointees, Jeff Grant and Lindsay McKenzie,  will have a wide-ranging role to support elected members and council staff through the implementation of an action plan to address governance issues.

    The detail of the plan, which was based on the three key areas of addressing the council’s governance foundations, strengthening the team and measuring progress, was agreed by the council this week.

    The inaugural meeting of the Project Governance Group was also held this week.

    This is the group which will oversee the implementation of the recommendations from the review.

    Council Chief Executive Clare Hadley said there was a lot of work ahead.

    "The experience the two appointees bring offers significant value to the council as we refocus and prepare for the future.

    "We have been liaising closely with the Department of Internal Affairs since the issues were raised and we are confident in their support of this way forward."

    Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt said they were committed to focusing on the future and working together to overcome previous obstacles.

    "The important thing, now, is that we push ahead and achieve real progress on the major issues facing our city.

    "The role of our appointees is to work with us to make that happen."

