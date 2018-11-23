Pair sought after Invercargill attack

Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly assaulted by two people in Invercargill last weekend.

Constable Jacob Garrett said a woman with short blonde hair was allegedly assaulted by another woman and a man in Don St, between Kelvin and Dee Sts, about 3.30am on December 17.

The pair then fled on foot. The victim received minor injuries.

Const Garrett said the woman involved in the attack had blonde hair and was aged in her late teens.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have any relevant information, to contact Const Garrett at Invercargill Police on (03) 211-0400.