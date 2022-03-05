Parking change to mean more room for projects

GTM Developments Ltd director Graham Maxwell is pleased minimum parking requirements will no longer apply to a new office block being developed at the former site of the Irk St Methodist Church in Gore. PHOTO: FILE

The scrapping of minimum parking requirements will help revitalise Gore’s CBD, a developer says.

A motion to recognise Gore and Mataura as an urban environment was passed at a full Gore District Council meeting last month.

This gave effect to the national policy statement on urban development, removing the district plan’s requirement for on-site parking.

GTM Developments Director Graham Maxwell said earthquake prone buildings in Gore’s commercial area needed rebuilding or strengthening, but minimum parking requirements had obstructed that for years.

"The current district plan is so out of date on the car parking side of things that it was actually ridiculous when we tried to design a new build."

His business was involved with the development of a new office block on the former site of the Irk St Methodist Church.

"Under the current district plan we would’ve been required to put 40 car parks on our site for the size of the building, which would’ve left enough room for a portaloo. It’s very impractical."

The changes would certainly help, he said.

"For financial viability, you need to get as much commercial space on that site to warrant the building of it to get a return."

While the removal of parking requirements also applied to residential developments, Mr Maxwell did not expect that to change anything.

"Most people want somewhere to park their vehicle on the site.

"I think it’s 40% or 45% of the surface area of the site can be built on, so there’s always natural ability to park."

The change would be most visible with commercial developments, he said.

"I’m pleased they’ve done it.

"The current system didn’t work. Parties were offsetting their parking requirements by basically buying car parks elsewhere."

It was likely that developers would still provide parking for staff but not as much for clients, he said.

"Maybe council then have to start thinking about what car parking they’re going to supply."

Mayor Tracy Hicks said at last month’s meeting that supplying adequate parking would fit into the council’s role of meeting the needs of the community.

"Obviously there will be some cost and as with everything that council does, it comes down to the ratepayer meeting that bill."

Council chief executive Stephen Parry said Gore’s parking was more than sufficient, but people often expected to be within "a handful of steps" of their destination.

"You wouldn’t actually have that expectation if you visited a larger centre say further north of here, a la Dunedin.

"There may need to be just a little bit of re-calibration in people’s minds.

“It just means you have to walk a little bit further than perhaps you would normally."

Planning consultant Matt Heale, who raised the subject in a report at the meeting, said the council would need to monitor the effects of the changes.

"If there are any actions council needs to take in terms of providing on-street parking we can factor that in the future," he said.

"If there is a shortage of on-street parking over time, there may be pressure for council to provide off-street parking facilities," Mr Heale said in the report.

The council would also be required to monitor the housing and rental markets and the availability of commercial land within the urban environment.

"If affordability issues arise [it] may result in the council being eligible for wider national funding related to providing affordable housing."

