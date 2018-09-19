Part of Milford Road to reopen

A convoy leaving Milford this afternoon. Photo: Milford Road Alliance

Part of the MIford Road is reopening today after a heavy snow dump to parts of the South earlier this week.

State Highway 94 (Te Anau to Milford Sound) had been closed since Monday's snowfall increased the chance of an avalanche and saw extensive tree falls and snow on the road.

The highway from Park Boundary (45km from Te Anau) was expected to reopen to Knobs Flat by 5pm today, the MIlford Road Alliance advised.

The road to Milford was expected to be open again by 9am tomorrow.

Crews would continue to work clearing debris, so short delays should be expected.