Pasifika face barriers throughout employment process

An inquiry by the Human Rights Commission has found Pasifika workers throughout the country consistently face barriers in every stage of employment, while those in the South feel invisible.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo visited Invercargill earlier this month to speak to Southland’s Pacific community, which she said often felt invisible in wider discussions of pay inequality.

The Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry showed Pasifika men on average are paid nearly 20% less than a Pākehā male, and Pasifika women are paid 25% less.

"We needed to look into why this is happening. Perhaps it may have made sense when we were looking at the first wave of Pacific [workers] who came and worked in the factories, but since then we’ve had third, fourth generations in some families. These people have education, have qualifications and so forth, they’re skilled, but somehow, even when you take into account education and occupational choice, only a very small proportion is explained by those things. It is largely unexplained," Mrs Sumeo said.

The inquiry found 73% of the pay gap for Pasifika males and 61% of the pay gap for Pasifika females was unexplained.

"So depending on whose figures it is, it’s pretty embarrassing for a first world country."

Due to the smaller Pasifika communities in southern centres, they often felt invisible compared with the communities in larger centres such as Auckland and Wellington.

"I do feel that they feel they’ve been neglected in the past and that’s because of the numbers. But certainly for human rights it’s not about the numbers. Everybody matters, everybody counts, so we’re making the effort to come."

The report found barriers facing Pasifika workers included finding a job, the recruitment process, negotiating pay, seeking promotion, upskilling and training, communication and awareness of employment rights.

Mrs Sumeo said many workers also experienced discrimination and racism in the workplace.

"The Human Rights Commission has spent millions on campaigns to counter racism, and to still see it as so blatantly in the inquiry is quite sad. But it also means we’ve got a lot of work to do.

"I’m sure there’s some improvement, but it’s still not where we want to be unfortunately."

The report concluded with several recommendations, including urging central government to introduce legislation requiring pay transparency and raising the minimum wage.

