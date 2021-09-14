Passersby help at garage fire

Emergency services responded to reports of a house fire in Invercargill yesterday morning, and passersby ensured everyone was safe.

A house garage on Bainfield Rd, at the northern end of the city, caught fire about 11.30am.

Troy Findlay was travelling to a job when he saw smoke coming from the garage.

"I saw all the smoke and thought, ‘this isn't good, it's a wet day’."

He went over and made sure everyone was safely out of the house while a woman called emergency services.

Two fire appliances attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by about noon.

Another passerby made sure traffic did not enter Bainfield Rd from Queens Dr.