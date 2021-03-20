Pathologist tells court blunt force killed young mother

Young Invercargill mother Azalia Wilson was killed by blunt force injuries to the head, neck, abdomen and face at a motel in 2019, a court heard yesterday.

Pathologist Christopher Lawrence yesterday gave evidence at the trial of Samuel Samson, the man accused of murdering Miss Wilson at the Bavarian Motel in Invercargill on November 17.

In his evidence, Dr Lawrence said the autopsy revealed Miss Wilson suffered multiple fractures, swelling to her brain and several stab and incision wounds to her body, including two stab wounds to the suprapubic region.

The stab wounds, which were up to 50mm deep, were not the reason for her death.

"There was no damage to any vital structure [from the stab wounds]," Dr Lawrence said.

Some of them were consistent with defensive wounds.

Although Miss Wilson’s flexible hyoid bone was not a definitive indication she had suffered neck compression or strangulation, pin point haemorrhages in the whites of her eyes could have been an indication of neck compression, he said.

Patterned bruising on her body, including her neck, were consistent with a shoe pattern.

Crown solicitor Mary-Jane Thomas asked Dr Lawrence if there was any way of telling whether the injuries were inflicted before or after Miss Wilson’s death.

"Most of the blunt force injuries show significant related haemorrhage and in my opinion most of the blunt force injuries were inflicted while she was alive," Dr Lawrence said.

"The stab wounds show some haemorrhage but not a lot of haemorrhage.

"I can’t be as certain of the stab wounds as I am of the blunt force injuries ... it’s possible some of them could have occurred after death."

ESR forensic scientist Johanna Veth yesterday told the court a DNA profile taken from blood samples on the front of the cutlery draw in the motel was 600thousandmillion times more likely to have originated from Samson than any other person.

Under cross-examination, defence counsel Hugo Young asked if Samson’s DNA profile found on the front of the cutlery draw could have come from other bodily fluids such as semen or saliva.

"If the suggestion you’re putting to me is could this DNA in actual fact come from saliva rather than blood staining then I would have to say that the blood staining [found on the drawer] would not be human of origin," she said.

Under re-examination she confirmed the blood stain on the drawer was likely to be from a human.

"The strength of the profiling, the amount of DNA that was obtained were all consistent with the sample being a stain of human blood," she said.

In his evidence, Sergeant Ian Martin said police retrieved a number of items during two searches of the Oreti River on November 17 and 18.

These included a woman’s handbag and plastic baby’s bottle, a black motel information folder, a knife, pieces of A4 paper, a Host Accommodation blue key tag and key marked 19.

The trial continues on Monday.