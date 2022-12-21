Person dies aboard vessel in Bluff

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services are responding to an incident on a vessel in Bluff where a person has died suddenly.
A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted at 9.30am today to an incident on a vessel at Southport, Bluff, where a person had died suddenly.
"Maritime NZ and police are working to establish what has occurred," the spokeswoman said.
A spokeswoman for South Port said the vessel involved was the MSC Resilient III.
The incident involved a foreign national crewman, the spokeswoman said.
It happened offshore and did not involve any cargo activity, the spokeswoman said.
The MSC Resilient III is a Liberian flagged container ship which left Melbourne on December 15, according to online shipping logs.
Maritime New Zealand spokesman Adam Walker confirmed it was investigating.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it was called to Foreshore Rd, Bluff at 09.15am.
An ambulance, a first response unit and a manager responded and were still on scene.
It was unclear if it was a workplace incident or a medical event, the spokesman said.