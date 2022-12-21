Person dies aboard vessel in Bluff

Emergency services are responding to an incident on a vessel in Bluff where a person has died suddenly.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted at 9.30am today to an incident on a vessel at Southport, Bluff, where a person had died suddenly.

"Maritime NZ and police are working to establish what has occurred," the spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman for South Port said the vessel involved was the MSC Resilient III.

The incident involved a foreign national crewman, the spokeswoman said.

It happened offshore and did not involve any cargo activity, the spokeswoman said.

The MSC Resilient III is a Liberian flagged container ship which left Melbourne on December 15, according to online shipping logs.

Maritime New Zealand spokesman Adam Walker confirmed it was investigating.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it was called to Foreshore Rd, Bluff at 09.15am.

An ambulance, a first response unit and a manager responded and were still on scene.

It was unclear if it was a workplace incident or a medical event, the spokesman said.

