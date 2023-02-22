Person dies after crash near Nightcaps

One person has died following a crash near Nightcaps in Southland.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Nightcaps Opio Rd, north of State Highway 96, about 3pm yesterday.

One person had been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, St John said.

Police confirmed this morning that they had died.

Another person was in the hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene in Opio and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.