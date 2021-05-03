Monday, 3 May 2021

Updated 5.33 pm

Person hit by train in Invercargill

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A person was hit by a train in Invercargill this afternoon.

    A police spokesman said a train hit a person in the Invercargill suburb of Appleby at 4.25pm.

    Trains on the track which runs adjacent to the Bluff Highway (SH1) had been halted.

    Police could not provide comment on the status of the person hit.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it had been called to the scene.

    A St John spokesman referred all comment to police.

    A reporter at the scene said the incident happened near the intersection between SH1 and Janet St.

    Emergency services at the scene of an incident on Bluff Highway this afternoon. Photo: Luisa Girao
    Emergency services at the scene of an incident on Bluff Highway this afternoon. Photo: Luisa Girao

    A St John ambulance and seven police cars were at the scene.

    The train had come to a stop on the tracks.

    There was a diversion in place on SH1 which was closed between Selwyn St and Grace St.

    Traffic was beginning to build up.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter