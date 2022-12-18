Person hurt in Invercargill firearms incident

Photo: ODT files

Invercargill police are appealing for information after a person was hurt in a firearms incident in the city last night. Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said it happened in Earn St about 7.20pm.

One injured person later went to hospital and was expected to be discharged later today.

The Armed Offenders Squad attended the incident as a precautionary measure.

Det Sgt McCloy said multiple scene examinations were taking place today as police worked to determine the circumstances.

"Police would like to thank Invercargill residents for their patience and cooperation," he said this afternoon.

"Events such as this can be alarming and unsettling for those living in the vicinity.

"Police want to reassure the community we take incidents like these very seriously and will work to hold offenders to account."

No arrests have yet been made.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw a white Toyota Camry 2006 in the Earn St area at the time of the incident.

Contact police on 105 or at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ referencing file number 221217/7812.

Information could also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.