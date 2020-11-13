Piece of history to be kept as buildings go

Gore District Council facilities administration officer Neil Mair outside one of the old school buildings that will be demolished.

Vintage graffiti in Gore has been uncovered as urgent demolition work progresses at the town’s old high school.

Two derelict wooden buildings, once part of the old Gore High School near the Mataura River, are to be pulled down.

However, the names of former pupils from 1944, etched on to wooden boards, will be saved as a keepsake.

The graffiti was discovered behind recently vandalised interior walls and will be handed to the Gore District Council’s heritage department.

To prevent further decay and vandalism, the council this week approved demolition of the buildings.

The two larger main brick buildings, occupied by the Gore Repertory Society, the Gore Karate Club, the Gore Boxing Club and local dance schools, are not affected.

Graffiti from 1944 has been found in one of the buildings. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

These groups told the council they did not want responsibility for the wooden buildings that once served as the assembly hall and a classroom.

The hall had been unoccupied since 2018.

Facilities administration officer Neil Mair said the two buildings were not only unsightly but posed significant health and safety risks.

"Asbestos has been discovered in the broken cement board wall cladding in the small building and in the corrugated roof of the hall.

"Both buildings are structurally unsound in places and their condition is getting worse by the day. They have been effectively abandoned."

Locked doors had not deterred people from gaining access, if the alcohol, cigarettes, matches, candles and drug paraphernalia littering the floor inside were anything to go by, Mr Mair said.

"Due to the high fire risk in the hall we cannot totally board it up, as this would prevent people from quickly exiting should a fire break out.

"Urgent action is needed."

Councillors approved unbudgeted expenditure of $36,190 for the immediate demolition.