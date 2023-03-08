Platform damage cost $60,000

Invercargill City Council will close the Stirling Point viewing platform again after it was vandalised. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Invercargill City Council spent $60,000 in repairs after vandals targeted Stirling Point several times over the past five months.

Group Manager Infrastructure Erin Moogan said yesterday security measures at Stirling Point in Bluff would be considered after glass panelling at the viewing platform had been vandalised again.

It happened just a day after previous damage had been repaired, she said.

The glass panels at the Stirling Point lookout were replaced in December last year after it had been the target of vandals three times since October 2022.

Now it would need be closed once again, she said.

The cost to replace a panel was $10,000, and to date six glass panels had been replaced, costing the community a total of $60,000, she said.

To replace a seventh damaged panel would cost another $10,000.

However, the repair would be on hold while council investigated an alternative barrier to the glass panels.

"Because the panels continue to be a target of vandals, we are now having to consider a solution that is potentially not as visually appealing as what has previously been there in order to prevent further damage.

"Its a shame the actions of this person or people has resulted in us having to consider changing the aesthetic of Stirling Point, but its becoming a very expensive problem that we need to remedy."

Bluff Community Board chairman Ray Fife said a great deal of money had been spent on the platform, which served as a drawcard when visitors came to Bluff, and he was disappointed it had once again been targeted.

"The whole Bluff Community Board is absolutely dumbfounded as to why it has been vandalised yet again."

He said Stirling Point was an iconic spot for visitors, so it was really disappointing that people continued to cause damage to it.

Ms Moogan and Mr Fife encouraged anyone who saw anything suspicious at Stirling Point, or vandalism to report it to police.

— Staff reporter