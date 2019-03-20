Police appeal for info on Invercargill sexual assault

Invercargill detectives are appealing for help in a bid to catch a person who sexually assaulted a young schoolgirl on her way to school.

Detective Aarron Dempsey the attack happened between 8am and 8.30am on Monday, February 4 as she was walking along Iona St.

"She was minding her own business when she was grabbed from behind, dragged into the nearby Iona St playground and sexually assaulted.''

He said the girl seized her chance to run away when the attacker became distracted.

The attacker is described as slightly built, wearing a black hoodie, black beanie or cap, black or dark jeans and black shoes.

Det Dempsey said police had made extensive inquiries in the area and as a result several people have reported seeing a similarly described person sitting near the playground on the morning of the attack.

Police are urging people to watch Police Ten 7 at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 on Thursday night to see if they have information which may be of help.

Initially, police in their February 10 press release, as reported by the Otago Daily Times here, only stated they were investigating a "suspicious approach".

At the time they did not state a sexual assault had occurred.

