Police ask for help to find wanted man in Southland

Alan David Bell. Photo: Supplied

Police are seeking help from the public in order to find a man who has a warrant to arrest.

Police said it was looking for information on the whereabouts of Alan David Bell (73) who has a warrant to arrest in relation to an assault.

"He is described as between 171cm and 175cm tall and of medium build," police said.

It is possible he is in the Southland area, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact 105 or their local Police station, quoting file number 130610/5509.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.