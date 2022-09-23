Police call for help in solving home invasion cold case

Police are calling for help from the public to solve a cold case where a Mataura man was left critically injured after being stabbed in a home invasion.

Police were called to Main Street, Mataura, about 10pm on Saturday 17 June, 2017, after an offender reportedly entered the man's address and demanded cash.

The man was then stabbed and the offender left the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition, and faced a long recovery from his injuries.

Despite a public appeal for information at the time, and every available investigative lead being followed, an offender has not yet been held to account.

Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney, of Gore CIB , said he was confident there were members of the public who knew what happened that night and who was involved.

"To those people, we'd like to say - it's not too late. We still want to hear from you.

"You can be assured that you can come to us in the strictest confidence to share whatever information you have.

"It may be that you have small details that you think are not significant, but might be of great importance to our investigations team."

Anyone with information was urged to get in touch through 105, either by phone or online.

People could also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.