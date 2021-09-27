Monday, 27 September 2021

Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage after fatal crash

    Police are appealing for witnesses and people with dashcam footage to get in touch following a fatal crash in Southland at the weekend.

    One person was killed and another was injured in the single-vehicle crash in Mossburn Five Rivers Rd (SH97) just before 5pm yesterday, police said.

    The crash involved a silver 2014 Nissan Navara utility vehicle which left the road near the intersection with Ellis Rd.

    "The second occupant was taken to hospital with moderate injuries."

    The vehicle is believed to have left the Frankton, Queenstown, area at around 3.50pm and was intending to travel to Te Anau.

    Police are asking anyone who may have seen the silver Nissan Navara prior to the crash to get in touch.

    Likewise, anyone who was travelling on the road at that time and may have dash cam footage of the utility vehicle is asked to contact Police.

    Anyone who has any information can phone Police on 105 and quote file number 210926/2266.

