Police concerned about woman missing in Southland

Mariana Teuila Isara was reported missing after she failed to board a bus from Invercargill to Christchurch on Friday last week. Photo: Supplied

Police are concerned for a woman who has been reported missing from Southland.

Police said on social media Mariana Teuila Isara was reported missing after she failed to board a bus from Invercargill to Christchurch on Friday last week.

She was last seen leaving Riverton Holiday Park on foot at around noon on Friday.

Police said they had concerns for her wellbeing.

"We believe Mariana is intending to walk part of the Te Araroa Trail – From Round Hill (Colac Bay) over the Longwood Range to Merivale Road near Tuatapere."

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact Constable Daryl Williams, of Riverton Police, on 03 2347074.