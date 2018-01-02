Police concerned over missing Fiordland woman

tia_mcrae.jpg Tia McRae was reported missing on New Year's Day. Photo: Supplied

Police are concerned for the well-being of a woman who was reported missing from the Fiordland town of Manapouri on New Year's Day.

Police said Tia McRae (18) was reported missing at 4pm yesterday and was last seen wearing a denim shirt, grey sweat top and Converse or Vans shoes.

She may have been driving a blue 1993 Toyota Cynos, registration number YT8493 and could be in the Methven area.

Police are concerned for Ms McRae's well-being and asked anyone who had seen her or a the car to call 111, quoting file number 180101/9803.