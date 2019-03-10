Police end investigation into Beckenridges

mikeszhoa.jpg Mike Zhao-Beckenridge was last seen with his stepfather John in the Catlins in March 2015. Photo: Supplied

Police have wrapped up their investigation into the disappearance of Mike Zhao-Beckenridge and his step-father John Beckenridge.

Four years after the two disappeared in mysterious circumstances, Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey said police had referred the case to the coroner.

Wednesday marks the fourth anniversary since Beckenridge, who would now be 68, picked up his stepson from an Invercargill school – in the process breaking a court order – and vanished.

Police had received multiple reports over this period from people who said they had seen an elderly Caucasuin male in the company of an Asian boy.

"However, Police have found no evidence to suggest these sightings have been the Beckenridges," Harvey said.

The last confirmed sighting was in the Catlins, on the southeast corner of the South Island, in March 2015.

"Now that the case will be referred to the Coroner, Police will not be making further comment," Harvey said.