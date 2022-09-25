Police hunting vehicle after hit and run

Police are calling for help tracking down a vehicle involved in a Invercargill hit and run which left a man with serious injuries.

A man was struck by a vehicle around 6.15am on Marama Avenue South in Otatara and remained in hospital in a serious condition, police said this afternoon

Police urged anyone travelling in the area at the time of the incident or the driver or occupants of the vehicle involved to contact police to assist in their enquiries.

Police were providing support to the person’s family.

Anyone who saw what happened or had information on the vehicle involved, or any other information which may help police, was asked to contact 105 and quote file number 220925/5483.