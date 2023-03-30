Thursday, 30 March 2023

Police investigate Tuatapere shooting

    By Luisa Girao
    Police are investigating a shooting outside a property in Tuatapere last night.

    A police spokesman said they received a report that a firearm had been discharged outside a property in Half Mile Rd, Tuatapere, shortly before 11pm.

    It is understood a car was involved in the incident.

    "Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident," the spokesman said. 

    Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a suspicious vehicle in the area at that time, he said.

    • Police 105, Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111

