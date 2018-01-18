Police investigating after kitten burnt in Gore

Police are investigating an attack on a kitten in Gore after it was burnt on Tuesday.

The four-month-old kitten, called Hazel, sustained burns to her face and body, police said.

Police said the incident happened between 7am and 1pm on January 16 at an address on Sword St.

Hazel was now back home with family and was expected to have a full recovery, police said.

"Police do not tolerate cruelty to animals and take this matter very seriously."

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, no matter how minor you think it might be.

If anyone has any information about what happened to Hazel please don’t hesitate to contact Acting Sergeant Tara Lindsay of the Gore Police on (03) 2039300 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.