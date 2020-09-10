Police investigating fatal Southland crash seek SUV driver

Police and crash specialists were seen at the site of the crash. Photo: Abbey Palmer

Police investigating a Southland crash which left a father and his young daughter dead are keen to hear from the driver of a maroon SUV in the area about the time.

Matthew Dale Harris (22) and Ruby Jane Harris (five months) were killed in the crash, which happened in the Winton-Lorneville Highway (State Highway 6) on Wednesday last week.

Police said today the condition of a teenager injured in the crash has improved, but he remains in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital.

They were continuing to investigate the crash and were keen to hear from the driver of a maroon coloured Toyota Prado, or similar vehicle, that was travelling south in SH6 shortly after the crash about 3.55 pm, before turning into Branxholme-Makarewa Rd.

"If this is you, or you know who this person may be, please phone 105 and quote file number 200903/1062."