Thursday, 10 September 2020

Police investigating fatal Southland crash seek SUV driver

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Police and crash specialists were seen at the site of the crash yesterday. Photo: Abbey Palmer
    Police investigating a Southland crash which left a father and his young daughter dead are keen to hear from the driver of a maroon SUV in the area about the time.

    Matthew Dale Harris (22) and Ruby Jane Harris (five months) were killed in the crash, which happened in the Winton-Lorneville Highway (State Highway 6) on Wednesday last week.

    Police said today the condition of a teenager injured in the crash has improved, but he remains in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital.

    They were continuing to investigate the crash and were keen to hear from the driver of a maroon coloured Toyota Prado, or similar vehicle, that was travelling south in SH6 shortly after the crash about 3.55 pm, before turning into Branxholme-Makarewa Rd.  

    "If this is you, or you know who this person may be, please phone 105 and quote file number 200903/1062."

