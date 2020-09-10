Police investigating fatal Southland crash seek SUV driver

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Matthew Dale Harris (22) and Ruby Jane Harris (five months) were killed in the crash, which happened in the Winton-Lorneville Highway (State Highway 6) on Wednesday last week.
Police said today the condition of a teenager injured in the crash has improved, but he remains in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital.
They were continuing to investigate the crash and were keen to hear from the driver of a maroon coloured Toyota Prado, or similar vehicle, that was travelling south in SH6 shortly after the crash about 3.55 pm, before turning into Branxholme-Makarewa Rd.
"If this is you, or you know who this person may be, please phone 105 and quote file number 200903/1062."