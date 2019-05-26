Police investigating Lumsden cafe burglary

Police are investigating the burglary of a cafe in Southland last night.

Police said two men forced their way into the Junction Cafe and Dairy on Flora Rd, Lumsden.

"They took off with a large amount of cigarettes, tobacco and a quantity of cash," police said.

Police said it would like to hear from anyone who has information that may assist this investigation, or anyone who saw a black Mazda Familia hatchback in the area yesterday evening.

If you can help, please call Police on 03-248 9089 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.